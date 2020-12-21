Planning is important for merging areas into PMC limits

View of Handewadi village. The village will be included in PMC in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 19, 2020. (HT PHOTO)

Though the Congress party is part of the coalition ruling the state, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the party is demanding a fool-proof plan for the 23 merged village’s development, along with financial support.

Aba Bagul, Congress Party leader in the corporation, said, “The PMC’s financial condition is not a sound one.”

“We cannot provide basic facilities to 11 merged villages even after three years. The state government should have a foolproof plan for the development of the 23 villages. They should give funds to acquire land for development.

“Water is the major issue, so the government sanction an extra water quota for these villages.

“Otherwise, 23 villages will turn into a congested Dhankawadi-like area,” he pointed out.

Equal attention to the development of 23 villages

Prithviraj Sutar, Shiv Sena party leader in the PMC, said, “The state government should have financial support and manpower to develop the 23 merged villages.

“There should be a proper plan. Due to lack of development funds, we are not able to provide basic infrastructure to the 11 prior merged villages. We should not overlook the development of Pune city.

“We should give equal attention and facilities to Pune city and the 23 merged villages.”

He added, “The state of public amenities in 23 villages merged in 1997, including Kharadi, Ambegaon and Dhanori, has remained unsatisfactory even after all these years. Many of the localities don’t even have basic infrastructure.”

Now, the NCP, which is part of MVA government, is taking it further. Political observers feel NCP is keen to merge these areas ahead of the 2022 civic elections, given that most of these parts are dominated by the NCP.