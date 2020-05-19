PMC adds 19 areas to micro-containment zones, removes 24 in new order

Sections
Updated: May 19, 2020 21:52 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) removed 24 areas from an earlier list of 69 containment zones, but added 19 new areas to the micro- containment list.

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “PMC had adopted the micro-containment zone policy and keeping the rest of the city open for other activities. Earlier, 69 micro-containment areas were announced, but as there are no new patients in 24 of these micro-containment zones, the areas are being removed from the list.”

“Positive patients have been found in 19 new areas, which are now added as micro-containment zones. Now, the city will have a total of 65 containment zones falling under the jurisdiction of various police stations.”

List of new micro-containment zones include, Kasba-Vishrambaug ward office; Juna Bazaar area; Velenkarnagar; Laxminarayan cinema; Parvati Darshan; Hotel Panchami area; Rambhau Mhalgi road towards Parvatidarshan; Dandekar bridge slum; Ambil Odha area; Parvati final plot 558; and the Dattawadi area.



Also, Bhavani peth ward office - Kasba, Vishrambaughwada, Bhavani peth, Somwar peth, Budhwar peth, Guruwar peth, Shukrawar peth, Raviwar peth, Ganj peth, and Ghorpadi peth are in the list.

Dhole Patil road ward office - Kapila Dairy area, Vikasnagar, Siddharthnagar, Tadiwala road, and Manjulabai chawl also come under the micro-containment zones.

Other micro-containment zones include:

Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar - Taljai slum; Suvarna Society; Ramabai Ambedkar Society; Swapnasakar Society; Rambhau Mahalgi road; Parvati; Shahu Vasahat; Gajanan Maharaj Temple area; Katraj suvery no 66; Ambegaon Pathar, and Navnathnagar.

Bibvewadi ward office- Ambedkar Vasahat; Dias plot; Gultekdi; Meenatai Thackeray slum; Upper Indiaranagar vasahat; Premnagar; Panaroma Society; Kumar Pacific Mall; Shankarsheth road; Kothari block area, Bibvewadi; and Babu Genu Society.

Yerwada Kalas ward- Yerawada; Adarsh Indiranagar; Dhanori; Gokulnagar vasti, and Dhere Talav area.

Wanowrie-Ramtekdi ward office areas - Vaiduwadi, Riddhi Siddhi building area; Diamond bakery area; Omkar Hospital area; Sayyadnagar; Ashiyana Hall; Rasul Massijjid area; Pratham Apartment; Navjeevan Nursing Home area; Ideal English Medium Primary school area; Kondhwa Khurda; Pearl Drop School area; Bhagoydaynagar; Sheetal Petrol Pump area; Mithanagar; Gagan Emerald society; Akshar Dham Society area; Bairobha nallah; Wanowrie SRPF number 1 and 2; Nanavatingar; Hadapsar survey number 106; and Gosavi Vasti.

Shivajingar-Ghole road ward office- Shivajingar railway line slum, Kamgar Putala slum, Old Tofkhana, Patil Estate, Bhosalewadi, Wakdewadi, Sangamwadi area

Ahmednagar road-WadgaonSheri ward office- Siddharthnagar; Ramwadi Jakat Naka area; White House area; Saikrupa Society; Vitthalnagar; Jaiprakashnagar; Gandhinagar; and Yerawada ward office

Singhgad road- Parvati Paytha, Janta Vasahat, Shivprathamesh Society, Raikar Mala, Dhayari

Hadapsar-Mundhwa - Sayyadnagar petrol pump area; HDFC bank ATM area; Maruti Temple; Gajanan Colony; hotel Sangram area; Phursungi, Bhekarainagar.

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi area - Aai Mata Mandir to Kondhwa Budruk road; Esha Pearl Society road; Hotel Ruchira area; Khandoba Temple; Sainagar Kondhwa; Balajinagar; Dhankawadi; Pawar Hospital lane.

Warje-Karvenagar area- Erandwade, Rajput Vitbhatti, Mahadev Temple.

Kothrud-Bavdhan - Postman Colony, left side of Shastrinagar.

