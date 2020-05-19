PMC adds 19 areas to micro-containment zones, removes 24 in new order
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) removed 24 areas from an earlier list of 69 containment zones, but added 19 new areas to the micro- containment list.
PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “PMC had adopted the micro-containment zone policy and keeping the rest of the city open for other activities. Earlier, 69 micro-containment areas were announced, but as there are no new patients in 24 of these micro-containment zones, the areas are being removed from the list.”
“Positive patients have been found in 19 new areas, which are now added as micro-containment zones. Now, the city will have a total of 65 containment zones falling under the jurisdiction of various police stations.”
List of new micro-containment zones include, Kasba-Vishrambaug ward office; Juna Bazaar area; Velenkarnagar; Laxminarayan cinema; Parvati Darshan; Hotel Panchami area; Rambhau Mhalgi road towards Parvatidarshan; Dandekar bridge slum; Ambil Odha area; Parvati final plot 558; and the Dattawadi area.
Also, Bhavani peth ward office - Kasba, Vishrambaughwada, Bhavani peth, Somwar peth, Budhwar peth, Guruwar peth, Shukrawar peth, Raviwar peth, Ganj peth, and Ghorpadi peth are in the list.
Dhole Patil road ward office - Kapila Dairy area, Vikasnagar, Siddharthnagar, Tadiwala road, and Manjulabai chawl also come under the micro-containment zones.
Other micro-containment zones include:
Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar - Taljai slum; Suvarna Society; Ramabai Ambedkar Society; Swapnasakar Society; Rambhau Mahalgi road; Parvati; Shahu Vasahat; Gajanan Maharaj Temple area; Katraj suvery no 66; Ambegaon Pathar, and Navnathnagar.
Bibvewadi ward office- Ambedkar Vasahat; Dias plot; Gultekdi; Meenatai Thackeray slum; Upper Indiaranagar vasahat; Premnagar; Panaroma Society; Kumar Pacific Mall; Shankarsheth road; Kothari block area, Bibvewadi; and Babu Genu Society.
Yerwada Kalas ward- Yerawada; Adarsh Indiranagar; Dhanori; Gokulnagar vasti, and Dhere Talav area.
Wanowrie-Ramtekdi ward office areas - Vaiduwadi, Riddhi Siddhi building area; Diamond bakery area; Omkar Hospital area; Sayyadnagar; Ashiyana Hall; Rasul Massijjid area; Pratham Apartment; Navjeevan Nursing Home area; Ideal English Medium Primary school area; Kondhwa Khurda; Pearl Drop School area; Bhagoydaynagar; Sheetal Petrol Pump area; Mithanagar; Gagan Emerald society; Akshar Dham Society area; Bairobha nallah; Wanowrie SRPF number 1 and 2; Nanavatingar; Hadapsar survey number 106; and Gosavi Vasti.
Shivajingar-Ghole road ward office- Shivajingar railway line slum, Kamgar Putala slum, Old Tofkhana, Patil Estate, Bhosalewadi, Wakdewadi, Sangamwadi area
Ahmednagar road-WadgaonSheri ward office- Siddharthnagar; Ramwadi Jakat Naka area; White House area; Saikrupa Society; Vitthalnagar; Jaiprakashnagar; Gandhinagar; and Yerawada ward office
Singhgad road- Parvati Paytha, Janta Vasahat, Shivprathamesh Society, Raikar Mala, Dhayari
Hadapsar-Mundhwa - Sayyadnagar petrol pump area; HDFC bank ATM area; Maruti Temple; Gajanan Colony; hotel Sangram area; Phursungi, Bhekarainagar.
Kondhwa-Yeolewadi area - Aai Mata Mandir to Kondhwa Budruk road; Esha Pearl Society road; Hotel Ruchira area; Khandoba Temple; Sainagar Kondhwa; Balajinagar; Dhankawadi; Pawar Hospital lane.
Warje-Karvenagar area- Erandwade, Rajput Vitbhatti, Mahadev Temple.
Kothrud-Bavdhan - Postman Colony, left side of Shastrinagar.