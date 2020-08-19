Sections
Home / Pune News / PMC approves monthly amount of Rs 20 per home for garbage collections from slums

PMC approves monthly amount of Rs 20 per home for garbage collections from slums

PMC approved a proposal seeking an increase in the amount given to collect garbage from housing societies and bungalows

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A pile of garbage dumped at Upper Indira Nagar Bibwewadi in Pune. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved a proposal to give a monthly amount of Rs 20 per home to Swach (Solid waste collection and handling) employees who handle door-to-door garbage collection in slums.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Swach organisation staff collect garbage from the slums by going door to door. Keeping the current pandemic in mind, the organisation sought an increase in the amount given per home from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per month for the next six months to collect garbage.”

Rasne said, “The standing committee approved the proposal and will give an amount of Rs 20 per month per home for collecting garbage.”

Last week, the PMC approved a proposal seeking an increase in the amount given to collect garbage from housing societies and bungalows. Earlier, citizens had to pay Rs 50 per month, but now it is Rs 70 per month. For commercial properties, they would need to pay Rs 140 per month.



