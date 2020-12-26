Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / PMC awaits state government nod for medical college recruitment

PMC awaits state government nod for medical college recruitment

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to wait for the state government’s permission for recruiting 650 posts for the newly established medical college that will be...

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:46 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to wait for the state government’s permission for recruiting 650 posts for the newly established medical college that will be run by the help of a trust.

The medical college has been named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister.

As the college will function with funds from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), all resources will be provided by the civic body.

With no financial dependency on the state, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol was of the view that the civic body did not require state government’s permission for recruiting staff.



Mohol said, “As everything will be managed by PMC and the trust, I was asking the municipal administration to recruit on our own as there are no grants from the state government. But the administration is of the view that for recruitment, the state government’s nod is important.”

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “It is true that the PMC is going to run this college but to avoid any controversy we are approaching the state government for getting the approval for recruitment.”

One of the senior officials from PMC said on anonymity, “Though PMC is going to bear all costs and provide infrastructure, it is necessary to have state government’s permission for recruitment. There are many issues like reservation and other technical formalities. It would just be a technical permission. It would not prolong the recruitment process. We requested and convinced the elected members why it is necessary to take the state government’s permission.”

The medical college is likely to start by next academic year. It would help get trained doctors for PMC-run hospitals in the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
by Press Trust of India
Result delays disrupt jobs, further studies for SPPU students
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Pawar slams Patil for “return to Kolhapur” comment 
by Abhay Khairnar
PMC awaits state government nod for medical college recruitment
by Abhay Khairnar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.