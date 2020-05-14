Sections
PMC braces for austerity plan in light of lockdown

Against the background of Covid-19, the Pune municipal commissioner has instructed the civic body to prepare a plan for austerity measures in view of the reduction in income because of the...

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Against the background of Covid-19, the Pune municipal commissioner has instructed the civic body to prepare a plan for austerity measures in view of the reduction in income because of the lockdown.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been asked to restrict expenditure on unnecessary items and new schemes, PMC officials, requesting anonymity, said.

The state government recently issued letters to all municipal corporations and warned them to review the budget. According to officials all municipal corporations have been asked to review the ongoing schemes and postpone or scrap the schemes that are not important.

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “Due to Covid-19, a different situation has been created. It is just the beginning of the financial year and we are observing the situation closely. I have instructed the department heads to give details regarding their expenditure related to Covid-19. If necessary, we will postpone or scrap the schemes.”



Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that it is expected that all the government agencies will get less revenue. By considering the income side in future, the expenditure should also be managed.

