PMC brings down containment zones in city to 75

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday announced new containment zones in the city, bringing down the number of areas under strict restrictions to 75.

According to the order issued by the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, there will be 75 containment zones in the city as compared to 87 previously. Kumar has also empowered ward officers to seal buildings or areas with more than five positive cases. PMC has allowed essential shops to operate in two shifts - 8am to 12 noon and 5pm to 6pm, instead of 9am to 2pm as per the previous order.

“Containment zones in Pune will continue to have all the previous restrictions. Only essential commodity shops will be open and timings will also be restricted. Movement of residents of containment zones is also restricted,” said Kumar.

The new containment zone map will be applicable from Saturday midnight. The commissioner has instructed the police and local PMC officials to seal these areas.

PMC has adopted the micro-containment zone policy and is reviewing containment zones every week.

Number of containment zones in city

June 2: 63

June 16: 73

June 24: 74

July 1: 109

July 23: 87

August 1: 75