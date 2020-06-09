PMC collects 2,100 samples for Covid-19 testing within 24 hours

Medics take samples of suspected Covid-19 patients for lab test at a government hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected at least 2,100 samples for testing of Covid-19 within 24 hours, since Sunday evening.

The total number of samples collected for testing in Pune is 60,798.

Also, 13 Covid-19-related deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the death toll in the city to 391; 181 fresh positive cases were recorded taking the count of progressive positive cases to 8,062.

Of the 2,486 active cases in the city, 204 are critical patients.

The number of those cured and discharged is 5,185, of which 166 were discharged on Monday.

Two deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, including a 65-year-old male residing at Chandanagar. The patient was admitted on June 6 and declared dead on Sunday.

A 64-year-old male was reported dead from the hospital, residing in the Camp area. The patient was admitted on May 25 and declared dead on Monday.

Three deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital, including a 65-year-old female residing at Parvati. The patient was admitted on May 28 and declared dead on Monday.

A 69-year-old female from Kharadi was admitted on June 1 and declared dead on Monday.

The third death reported is that of a 70-year-old female residing at Yerwada. The patient was admitted on June 4 and declared dead on Sunday.

Three deaths were reported from the Bharati Vidyapeth hospital: a 30-year-old male residing at Gokhale nagar. The patient was admitted on May 27 and was declared dead on Monday; a 70-year-old female residing at Dhankawadi admitted on June 4, declared dead on Monday; and a 35-year-old male residing at Ambedkar vasahat admitted on June 5, declared dead on Monday.

Three deaths were reported from KEM: a 78-year-old male residing at Nana peth admitted on May 12 and declared dead on Sunday; a 67-year-old female residing at Nana peth admitted on May 24 and declared dead on Monday; and a 60-year-old male from Ghorpadi who was admitted to the hospital on June 3 and declared dead on Sunday.

A 70-year-old male declared dead at Jehangir Hospital was living at Market Yard. The patient was admitted on June 6 and declared dead on Monday.

A 72-year-old male was reported dead from Noble Hospital, residing at Kondhwa. The patient was admitted on May 28 and declared dead on Monday.