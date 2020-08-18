PMC deploys more staff for property assessment, tax collection

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved appointment of extra personnel for the property tax department in order to increase its tax collection capacity.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Standing committee approved appointment of at least 400 personnel for the property tax department as they can help in the recovery of more tax.”

Rasne said, “Many new flat owners are willing to pay tax to the PMC, but as their property assessment has not been completed, they are unable to pay the tax. By using the additional manpower, the PMC administration will be able to complete more assessments and verify existing flats and its use. It will help get in additional revenue for the civic body.”

Rasne added, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC has to bear an unexpected financial burden and hence, it is necessary to improve the revenue collection of the civic body. The standing committee had given Rs 2,000 crore tax collection target to the property tax department for the financial year 2020-21.”