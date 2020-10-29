Sections
Home / Pune News / PMC: Garbage will be cleared in 2-3 days

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Garbage lying on street at Lohiyanagar in Pune, India, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. (HT PHOTO)

After reports emerged of unattended garbage at various places in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has claimed that the process of picking up garbage has begun.

The civic administration claimed that the garbage issue is being sorted out and the process of clearing garbage from various locations in the city has been kickstarted.

Hemant Rasne, the standing committee chairman said, “The garbage has piled up for almost a week. It would take the next two to three days to clear it from everywhere. Garbage is adding up daily and the previous garbage has also piled up so, within the next few days, the administration would clear garbage from everywhere.”

Meanwhile, BJP elected members on Wednesday raised the garbage issue and blamed the administration that they are not taking this issue seriously.

BJP members have asked the administration to clear the garbage from all parts of the city.

