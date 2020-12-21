‘PMC has asked state for funds to devp villages at time of merger announcement’

Twenty-three villages will now be merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. Already, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the civic body is facing a financial crunch. How will it go about providing infrastructure to these new areas?

It was decided three years ago, that 34 villages would be merged into the city. Eleven villages came earlier, and now 23 more will be merged. It is true that we would require huge investment in these areas to create basic infrastructure like roads, water lines, sewage, and electricity, in the first stage. Later, we would need to provide basic amenities like health facilities, gardens and playgrounds. We have requested the state government, at the time of approving the merger, to provide the PMC with funds.

Villages which were merged earlier, still do not have enough infrastructure? In this scenario, what will be the impact on the development of these new villages being merged into the PMC?

We have requested the state government to assign funds to the PMC at the time of the meger. It is true, infrastructure lags the development plans. We are trying to improve the infrastructure in these periphery areas. The budget, will allocate funds to each area.

The 24x 7 water scheme is being implemented in the city. Complaints have come in, across party lines, that it’s going on at a snail’s pace?

It is true that the work is behind schedule… due to various reasons. The administration’s whole focus was on the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a completely different challenge. Despite the pandemic, the administration ensured that other development works have not been affected. Some works are behind scheduled but have not stopped.

The 24x7 project has currently seen the city being dug-up for laying of cables and ducts for other service lines. The contractor has not erected ducts anywhere.

It is true that the water pipeline laying work is without ducts. We are discussing why this has happened. There are some technical problems with ducts along with the water pipeline. But, the administration is looking at how to move ahead.

What is the vaccination plan for the Covid-19 vaccine?

Central and state governments are planning the vaccinations. PMC will be prepared for the a vaccination drive. The PMC health department has already drawn up a list of medical practitioners and front-line warriors to get vaccinated in the first stage. Training is on for medical practitioners about the vaccination programme. Once the detailed guidelines came from the government, we will follow it.

The city has faced a series of health crises in the recent past - swine flu, dengue, and now Covid-19. Are we pro-actively prepared to handle such situations?

Covid-19 has given us many lessons. The PMC is preparing a new health policy which would address short-term, as well as long-term solutions. It is in the pipeline so cannot share details.