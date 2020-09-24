Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / PMC holds meet with stakeholders to address medical manpower shortage

PMC holds meet with stakeholders to address medical manpower shortage

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, said, “Pune Municipal Corporation conducted a meeting with various doctors and affiliated organisations to address the manpower issue. Various ideas have been pitched which can help us reduce the shortage.”

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Health workers walk through lanes of a slum on Sinhgad road during contact tracing in Pune, India, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation organised a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the medical manpower shortage which private hospitals and government hospitals in the city are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, said, “Pune Municipal Corporation conducted a meeting with various doctors and affiliated organisations to address the manpower issue. Various ideas have been pitched which can help us reduce the shortage.”

Kumar said, “The administration is focussing on increasing medical infrastructure in the city to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases, however, private as well as government hospitals are facing currently facing a shortage of trained manpower.”

PMC has been recruiting medical staff for its hospitals on contract basis and is currently working to get additional manpower to run Covid hospitals as well.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
Sep 24, 2020 16:51 IST
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Sep 24, 2020 16:42 IST
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

After husband’s body found in car, woman ends life with daughter in Haryana
Sep 24, 2020 17:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal and all the latest news
Sep 24, 2020 17:01 IST
K-pop band BTS to Indian fans: Your energy keeps us going strong
Sep 24, 2020 17:01 IST
Bihar’s apex higher education body set to get its vice chairman after 18 months
Sep 24, 2020 17:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.