PMC issues diktat for jumbo Covid facility: Call helpline, then get admission

The jumbo Covid-19 facility at the COEP grounds in Shivajinagar, which was inaugurated by the chief minister just a week ago, has come under heavy criticism from the public and the opposition parties. There have been major goof ups being reported from the facility, including critical Covid-19 patients being denied ventilators and inadequate food, resulting in patients seeking discharge.

Taking into account the complaints, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a diktat on Monday stating that critical patients should be admitted to the facility only after they contact the PMC helpline. The order stated, “The civic body requests citizens that they must contact the civic body helpline number, 020-25502110 or 020-25502115, before going to the COEP jumbo facility. The citizens must not directly go to the centre and those who directly go to the centre will not be given admission.”

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “We have instructed the facility managers to admit critical patients who have used the helpline or come through the official channel. If private hospitals or other hospitals start sending critical patients to the facility without information, then, it will be difficult to manage here, hence the decision was taken.”

Shivajinagar MLA, Siddharth Shirole said, “There have been multiple complaints coming in about the facility. Citizens are sending me messages through social media platforms that there is no working oxygen supply, no food and also not many expert doctors working at the site. I even heard that people are seeking discharge voluntarily as they are not satisfied with the services being provided there. The dedicated Covid-19 health centre (DCHC) which is for critical patients is also on its way to be turned into a Covid care centre for asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms.”

A relative of a patient admitted at the centre, said, “On Sunday I was not allowed to enter the centre, when my father asked for food to be brought from home because he did not like the food being provided there. However, when I went back again on Monday, the guard allowed me to go in. When I asked him about the same he said that since the food got over, they were now allowing and asking relatives to get food from home. I am planning to get my father admitted to another private hospital because he is not feeling safe here.”

On Monday evening, the COEP jumbo facility was missing from the civic administration’s dashboard. The Shiv Sena in its letter to the municipal commissioner on Monday slammed the civic body for running the facility in such a haphazard way. The letter states, “Yesterday, a patient with an oxygen saturation level of 74% was denied admission because he did not have the Covid-19 test report. Many such complaints have already started coming like unhygienic conditions, inadequate food, crowd management by relatives of the patients.”

About the facility

The 800-bed dedicated Covid-19 DCHC was inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar on August 23.

This was the first Covid-19 jumbo facility, after which two more have been inaugurated - one at PCMC and another at Baner.

After much delay due to various reasons including rains, the facility could finally be operational and was handed over to a private agency, Lifeline. The agency runs the facility and provides manpower, including doctors and nurses.

The facility has 600 oxygenated beds and 200 ICU beds