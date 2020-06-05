PMC issues notice to Poona Hospital for turning away two patients

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Friday issued a show cause notice to Poona Hospital and Research Centre for denying the treatment to two patients on June 4.

Gaikwad issued the notice to the hospital and asked it to submit a reply within 24 hours or face action under the law.

When contacted, the hospital, Naresh Dave, public relation officer of the hospital said, “We are conducting an internal inquiry and will submit a reply to the municipal commissioner in the stipulated time.”

In its notice the PMC said that two non-Covid patients aged 60 and 75 came to the hospital on Thursday for treatment, but were asked by the hospital to go to another hospital. The patients then went by auto to Bharati Hospital located at Dhankawadi as Poona Hospital denied them treatment, the notice said.

The notice mentioned the names of the patients as Ramesh Vaitagar (60), a resident of Market Yard and Parvati Pawar (75), a resident of Parvati Paytha.

Gaikwad said the hospital administration was expected to provide treatment to the patients and should have checked availability of beds in the ICU (intensive care unit). They should have guided the patients as to which hospital had ICU beds and then sent them there by ambulance. The hospital failed to follow this standard procedure and failed in its medical ethics, Gaikwad said.