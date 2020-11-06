Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / PMC launches “V-Collect” to collect unused items

PMC launches “V-Collect” to collect unused items

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the help of Swach, has launched a “V- Collect” mobile van, to collect unused items from homes, including clothes, toys,...

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the help of Swach, has launched a “V- Collect” mobile van, to collect unused items from homes, including clothes, toys, books, and electronic items.

These, in turn, will be re-distributed to the poor in the city.

Swach is operating the V-Collect van and it will run in the city from November 5-13.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar, solid waste management department’s Madhav Jagtap, additional commissioner Yashwant Dange and the Swach organisation’s Alok Gogate and Laxmi Narayan, launched the van on Friday.

Swach issued a press statement that said, “V collect has been a regular and much-in-demand initiative of the PMC-Swach model through which citizens give away discarded, but reusable items. Diwali is one of the busiest times of the year for all those in waste management.”

Call the helpline number 9765999500 or 7066032972 to know the V-Collect van’s route details and itinerary.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
Nov 06, 2020 22:02 IST
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
Nov 06, 2020 22:20 IST

latest news

Ban on green crackers leaves traders gasping for air even as Delhi chokes
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST
Ban by states cripple nerve-centre of firecracker industry in TN
Nov 06, 2020 22:14 IST
No leads in Pashankar missing case
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
Pune district reports 642 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.