Sections
Home / Pune News / PMC may sell its flats in open market to generate income

PMC may sell its flats in open market to generate income

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “My efforts as head of the standing panel is to generate more revenue for the civic body. Instead of following the traditional ways to increase taxes, I am looking at other options. PMC owns more than 10,000 flats in the city that are lying vacant.”

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:58 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

PMC new building at corporation in Pune, India, on Monday, June 18, 2018. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to sell 1,250 flats in the open market to generate revenue. The flats owned by PMC are lying vacant.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “My efforts as head of the standing panel is to generate more revenue for the civic body. Instead of following the traditional ways to increase taxes, I am looking at other options. PMC owns more than 10,000 flats in the city that are lying vacant. These flats are built under slum rehabilitation schemes, housing for urban poor and other projects. After providing these flats to beneficiaries, many are left unoccupied and vacant.”

Rasne said that selling these vacant flats in the open market would help PMC raise revenue as most of these dwellings fall in the category of affordable housing.

He said, “The civic administration would soon present a proposal before the PMC standing committee.”



PMC estate department head Rajendra Muthe said, “The elected members have sought a proposal. We are trying to include 1,250 flats under consideration. After the go-ahead from the municipal commissioner, the proposal will be presented before the standing committee for consideration.”

Recently, PMC standing committee had appointed 500 more staff in property tax department for tax recovery. Rasne said, “The Covid situation has led us to look at various options to maximise income for the civic body to carry out various developmental works.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired policeman attacked for resisting phone-snatching, two booked
Aug 27, 2020 18:18 IST
With self-reliance push, India can ‘Make for World’ in defence sector: Rajnath Singh
Aug 27, 2020 18:14 IST
This post on webinars is something that’ll impress Anand Mahindra
Aug 27, 2020 18:14 IST
Anushka reveals pregnancy in polka dot dress alongside husband Virat Kohli
Aug 27, 2020 18:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.