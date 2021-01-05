Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / PMC: No water supply in Pune on Friday

PMC: No water supply in Pune on Friday

Usually, the PMC carries out repair work on Thursday however, this week the civic body has taken up work on Friday

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

PMC will restore water supply on Saturday though it will be of low pressure. (HT FILE)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to carry out repair work at the Parvati plant on Friday as a result there will be no water supply on the day in most parts of the city.

Usually, the PMC carries out repair work on Thursday however, this week the civic body has taken up work on Friday as several corporators had requested the civic administration not to cut water supply on Thursday citing several marriages in the city..

According to the press release, PMC will restore water supply on Saturday though it will be of low pressure. The PMC has said that there is an urgent repair work being undertaken and therefore water supply will be affected.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Former president Pranab Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership in final book
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Japan weighs state of emergency in Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge
by Reuters
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts
by Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.