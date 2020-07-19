PMC okays meat shops to remain open till 6pm on eve of Shravan

Sections
During Shravan, as per the Marathi calendar, people of Hindu community refrain from eating meat.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:55 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

The Hindu Khatik association had demanded from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to allow chicken and mutton shops to remain open on Sunday. (Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)

The municipal commissioner allowed chicken and mutton shops to operate business on Sunday, ahead of the commencement of Shravan month.

During Shravan, as per the Marathi calendar, people of Hindu community refrain from eating meat. Shravan month commences on Monday.

The Hindu Khatik association had demanded from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to allow chicken and mutton shops to remain open on Sunday to avoid crowd in front of these shops if allowed to continue business only till noon.

Ashok Pendhari, president, Chicken, Mutton Association Maharashtra, and executive president Vyankt Bendre had written a letter to Pawar in this regard.



Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar gave the instruction that chicken, fish and mutton sellers can keep their shops open from 8am to 6pm.

Thakur Pardeshi, a fish seller, said, “Last Sunday of Ashad is important for traders as the demand and sale is high on this day. Traders have started preparation since last two weeks and the livestock is ready for sale.”

Shivaji Market Traders Association president Manzoor Shaikh said. “There are two different timings for opening of chicken and mutton shops. For Pune Cantonment area, the timing is between 8 am and 12 pm, while PMC has given it from 8 am till 6 pm. We have appealed for an increase in timings as the PCB is following the PMC lockdown pattern.”

Mujib Khan, a chicken vendor in Kondhwa, said, “We are open tomorrow [Sunday] from 8 am to 6 pm, but we want support from the police in running our business. We will follow the social distancing norms and wear masks while conducting our business,” he said.

(Inputs from Nadeem Inamdar)

