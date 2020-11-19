PMC orders 50K antigen kits to check possible Covid second wave

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has ordered 50,000 antigen (rapid) testing kits as it prepares to handle the possible second wave of Covid-19. A central team has predicted the next wave of deadly virus in the city during December-January. The civic administration has also decided to increase the number of swab collection and RT-PCR test centres.

The civic body anticipates a rise in infections following heavy rush on streets during Diwali.

“The number of daily tests came down to around 1,000 to 1,500 after positive cases tally also dropped, and an average of 200 patients was found positive. After November 25, the number of positive patients might see a rise. With second wave predicted in December- January, we have started preparations to tackle the possible surge. With fall in positive cases, PMC had closed three of its 21 swab centres. With rise in cases expected, all the 21 centres will be functional soon,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health chief.

According to a health department official, around 2,500 new cases may be found daily during the possible second wave and for that around 6,000 daily tests will be done. The civic body has already arranged 2,500 beds to handle these cases.

“We need to be prepared. Taking daily tests from the present 1,500 to 6,000 is a task and we will need more kits for it. Thought the number of RT-PCR test will be high, antigen test kits will also be used on daily basis and so the order of 50,000 new kits has been given,” the official said.

The number of average daily tests has been reducing since September from 13,000 to 8,000 in October and 3,000 in November

Maha advisory

A circular-cum-advisory issued by the state directorate of health services last week stated that the second wave of the pandemic is likely in January-February. It advises concerned officials to ramp up Covid-19 testing in the state. The circular said, “Several European countries are witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 currently. On the basis of that there is a possibility we may also get a second wave in January-February.”

It has asked district administrations, municipal corporations and medical officers to ensure there is no laxity in laboratory testing, and asked them to carry out tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.