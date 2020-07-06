PMC plans additional 1,000-bed facilities at COEP, Agriculture college

With the number of fresh Covid cases surging in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start two more Covid care facilities to increase the overall bed capacity by 1,000, while also appealing to asymptomatic patients to opt for home isolation, rather than burden the hospital infrastructure.

According to Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, two facilities are coming up at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and College of Agriculture in the next two days.

“As cases are going up each day, we are increasing bed capacity with two Covid care centres that are getting ready at COEP and Agriculture College. A total of 1,000 beds will be available in the next two days,” said Gaikwad on Monday.

Anticipating more cases by July end, the PMC plans to further increase existing bed capacity at the Balewadi stadium, where currently there are 500 beds. The city administration plans to turn the badminton hall at Balewadi stadium into a Covid care centre with its engineering department making changes to the ventilation system.

As of Monday, Pune reported XXXXXXX cases and XXXXX deaths. The PMC expects the city’s Covid tally to reach 48,000 by July end. With increasing cases, the administration is receiving complaints about non-availability of beds in hospitals. To de-congest hospitals, the administration wants asymptomatic patients to stay at home and complete isolation period.

Medical kits for home isolation

“Those having big homes and mild symptoms should opt for home isolation. In most parts of India, home isolation is being preferred but it is not happening in Pune,” said Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, who was part of the press conference with Gaikwad and Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Ram said, “As the number of cases is increasing, we need to keep hospitals for critical patients instead of asymptomatic ones. Right now, it is the choice of patients but if cases increase, the administration will need to take a call on it.”

The administration plans to make available a medical kit for Covid-19 positive patients who will prefer home isolation.

“We are not forcing anyone, but are appealing to asymptomatic patients to prefer home isolation. It will also be helpful for them to get social and mental support from family members. We will distribute pulse oxymeters among other things,” said Mhaisekar.

However, Gaikwad took a different stand on home isolation saying, “Though we are speaking about home isolation, the patients often panic when their reports come positive. They prefer to keep in contact with the medical staff. Considering this, PMC is creating more facilities.”

BOX 1

Gunde to be incharge of ambulances

The government has given additional responsibility to IAS officers on deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s direction. PMPML Managing Director Nayana Gunde will now also be in-charge of ambulance operations in Pune. Sports director Om Prakash Bakoria and Agriculture Commissioner Suhas Diwase were given various responsibilities in Pune.