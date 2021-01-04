PMC plans to vaccinate 44 lakh in 6 months

Based on the central government’s guidelines, the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers, persons above 50 years of age (PTI)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared a draft plan to vaccinate the entire city in just 176 working days or approximately six months. The strategy was drafted by the city’s first task force chaired by the PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar. The vaccination process would be carried out in multiple phases and also based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability, as per the draft report.

The task force has drafted the strategy after it met on December 29. Based on the central government’s guidelines, the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers, persons above 50 years of age, persons younger than 50 years of age with 14 associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation. Finally, the remaining population will be vaccinated based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “This is just a draft policy. Whenever the vaccine is finalised and we begin the drive, for the first month we will vaccinate Covid warriors and frontline workers. Then, under the third phase, we will prioritise senior citizens and those with comorbidities.”

The PMC currently has a cold storage space adequate to cover eight lakh population at a time, including the transportation vehicles i.e. an insulated vaccine van available for Pune Municipal Corporation, 22 cold boxes and 700 vaccine carriers are available under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) for vaccine transportation to intermediary stores and delivery to outreach session sites respectively.

The civic body needs 40 cold boxes and 1,500 vaccine carriers. Gap analysis is being conducted by the immunisation department. The Pune Municipal Corporation has also placed it’s requirement order with the state government and will also purchase some at the PMC level and through CSR, which will fulfil the additional demand for existing UIP and for Covid-19 vaccination programme.