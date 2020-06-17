PMC revokes order to reopen public gardens after residents seen without masks, flouting social distancing norms

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday revoked its June 3 order to reopen public gardens after residents failed to follow social distancing norms and regulations prescribed by the state government to prevent the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.

As part of the Unlock phase 1 plan, of the 196 public gardens in the PMC, 33 had been reopened for morning and evening walks, including Chittaranjan Vatika in Model colony and Sambhaji garden on JM road. The civic body allowed public gardens to operate from 6am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm.

The PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said that the public gardens will be closed, starting Wednesday (June 17).

“The PMC had allowed the use of 33 gardens which were in the non-containment zones. Permission was only given for walking and jogging, but residents started raising more demands like usage of benches and the lawn. Some of them even started using the open gym equipment at the gardens. Many residents were not wearing masks and senior citizens and kids below the age of 10 were seen at the garden,” Ghorpade added.

Considering all these complaints, mayor Mohol wrote a letter to the garden department as well as the municipal commissioner to close the public gardens to stop the spread of Covid infection.

“The civic body noticed many high-risk age groups visiting public gardens, including senior citizens. Residents had been seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the city (10,183 as of June 16) and hence, I instructed the municipal administration to rethink the decision of reopening public gardens. The gardens should not become the next source of spreading the virus,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Senior citizens and children below the age of 10 have been asked to stay at home, according to state government orders as they are high-risk groups for the Covid-19 infection.

Shridhar Joshi, a resident of Kothrud, said, “I use to visit public gardens regularly. It is true that some people are not following rules, but because of them why should we suffer the consequences. PMC should ensure that people without masks do not enter the garden.”

Neeta Bokil, a resident of Sinhgad road, said, “A garden is the best place to take in fresh air. It is true that people are using the open gym equipment and even talk to each other in a group. It was the only time I stepped out of my home, but precaution is necessary.”

Ranjan Joy from Vimannagar said, “I went for a jog everyday before the lockdown, however, I avoided going to the gardens even after they were reopened because I did not want to go to an area which is crowded. Residents do not listen to the security personnel at the gardens and even senior citizens were seen violating government norms.”