PMC seeks permission to appoint a consultant to prepare DPR for water scheme

With 23 villages likely to get included in the city very soon and 11 villages already merged, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the process to execute the water scheme for them.

The PMC water department put forward a proposal in front of the standing committee to appoint a consultant at the cost of Rs13 crore to prepare a detailed project report for the water project in these 34 villages.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “24x7 equal water distributions scheme execution is going on in the old city limit area. Meanwhile, three years ago, 11 villages were added into the city and again 23 villages were in the pipeline. The PMC needs to frame the water pipeline scheme in these newly merged areas which can be synchronized with the existing scheme. By considering the future need, PMC decided to appoint the consultant to prepare the water scheme for all these areas.”

Pawaskar said, “Once the villages would be merged in the municipal limit, it’s mandatory to provide drinking water to these areas. We are keeping a plan ready. Though the consultant cost is high at Rs13 crore, it includes many components. They would work on this project for nine years from the appointment. They would do a survey of the existing water system. Then they would need to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Later, the consultant would need to monitor the work once the project work starts and they would need to work with the PMC for operation and maintenance for the next four years.”

According to the water department, a tender has been floated for it and a total of seven parties participated in the tendering process. Among them, the LN Malviya firm was proposed by the administration as it quoted a cheaper fee.

The standing committee of the PMC would take a call on this proposal in the meeting scheduled next week.

As the PMC has floated a tender for the proposed villages, it is clear that the state government would issue the village merger order anytime soon.