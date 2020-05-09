Sections
Home / Pune News / PMC starts work on 10,000-bed temporary hospital at Balewadi sports complex

PMC starts work on 10,000-bed temporary hospital at Balewadi sports complex

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will open a 10,000-bed temporary hospital at the Balewadi’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports complex amid the rise in the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus...

Updated: May 09, 2020 18:05 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will open a 10,000-bed temporary hospital at the Balewadi’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports complex amid the rise in the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection. “We have already started the ground work for the same,” said Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner on Saturday.

Gaikwad said, “We are preparing for the worse and have decided to open a temporary hospital at Balewadi’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex. The capacity of the hospital will be 10,000 beds.”

“The facilities provided at the hospital can be availed by both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. Sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao and additional municipal commissioner Shantanu Goyal are incharge of getting the temporary hospital ready,” said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad said, “The existing hospitals are currently working at full capacity. So looking at the trend of rising Covid-19 cases we have decided it will be easy to quarantine patients at Balewadi sports complex as the entire stadium is fenced.”



“PMC engineers have already designed the map of the hospital at the sports complex and completed the site visit,” said Gaikwad.

He said, “We are planning to purchase low-cost furniture, mainly beds for this temporary hospital. We will be procuring steel beds which will cost less than Rs1,000 and the decision on the same will be taken soon.”

“We also plan to erect portable oxygen ventilators and the medical teams are already guiding the engineering teams in the planning process,” said Gaikwad.

Commissioner said, “PMC has already appointed the staff for building the temporary hospital at Balewadi. We are planning to hire staff from other government departments to manage the hospital. We have also requested the state and central government departments to provide us with the required staff to manage the hospital.”

Recently, when Pune district guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had visited the city to take an overview of the Covid-19 situation and he had instructed the divisional commissioner and PMC commissioner that if necessary, a temporary hospital can be created at Balewadi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 19:11 IST
Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to speak to CMs not allowing migrants to return
May 09, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Possible 2020 tennis season is entirely written off: Bopanna
May 09, 2020 19:30 IST
Vitamin, zinc tablets for high-risk group in Pune rural areas to fight Covid-19
May 09, 2020 19:29 IST
Maharashtra: Bodies of labourers crushed by train brought back to native place
May 09, 2020 19:28 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares pic with mom to celebrate Mother’s Day
May 09, 2020 19:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.