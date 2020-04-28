Sections
PMC suspends 12 teachers for failing to participate in survey work

PMC suspends 12 teachers for failing to participate in survey work

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday suspended 12 teachers who have not been participating in the field survey work currently undertaken by the health department in the city.Additional...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday suspended 12 teachers who have not been participating in the field survey work currently undertaken by the health department in the city.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrwal on Tuesday issued the suspension order for these teachers who have been avoiding survey work. PMC is undertaking a massive survey in the city to identify suspected patients by going door-to-door. Health department, PMC clerical, non-medical staff and PMC school board’s teachers have been appointed for doing the survey work. Assistant medical health chief Vaishali Jadhav is leading the survey work.

It had been found that these teachers were not participating in the work and filing leaves repeatedly without giving any information. Despite issuing notices, these teachers were not filing satisfactory answers and hence, additional municipal commissioner suspended the 12 teachers on Tuesday.

