Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / PMC takes action against restaurants for not following Covid guidelines in Pune

PMC takes action against restaurants for not following Covid guidelines in Pune

The divisional commissioner also formed teams to inspect hotels and bars

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office took out a drive on Satara Road on Thursday and recovered a fine of ₹12,500. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun taking action against hotels and bars who are not following Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government. The PMC recovered a total fine of ₹30,500 in fine. Of the total fine, ₹12,500.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Hotels, bars and other business activities have reopened just to give a push for the economic activity. Though the economic activity has started, health is a priority, and if needed administration would take strong action and there will be no compromise with health issues on the background of Covid-19.”

The divisional commissioner also formed teams to inspect hotels and bars.

As instructed by the divisional commissioner, ward offices have begun the drive in the city.



Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office took out a drive on Satara Road on Thursday and recovered a fine of ₹12,500.

The PMC issued a press release which stated, “Action has been taken against Hotel Saurabh, Basuri, Navratna, Abhi Kitchen and Jagat Bhari Kolhapuri. The PMC fined ₹2,500 each hotel and warned to take necessary steps.”

Meanwhile, the PMC also recovered ₹18,000 from the citizens who are not using face masks. Action against face masks has been taken by the Shivajinagar Ghole road ward office.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Oct 10, 2020 17:23 IST
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank off to decent start vs KKR
Oct 10, 2020 17:54 IST

latest news

Opposition parties have ‘division’ in their DNA, alleges Yogi Adityanath
Oct 10, 2020 17:56 IST
North Korea displays ballistic missiles, Kim apologises for economic woes
Oct 10, 2020 17:50 IST
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme’s next tranche opens on Monday, issue price fixed at Rs 5,051 per gram
Oct 10, 2020 17:50 IST
Uttarakhand govt to provide special kits for pregnant women, newborns
Oct 10, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.