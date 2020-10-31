Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / PMC temporarily closes down two swab centres

PMC temporarily closes down two swab centres

PMC is currently operating 20 Covid testing centres in Pune city

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A health worker working at a Covid testing centre at Katraj in Pune, India, on Friday, October 30, 2020. (Ravindra Joshi/HT )

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to close down two of its swab centres, temporarily, citing a drop in the number of Covid-19 patients in the city as the reason.

PMC is currently operating 20 Covid testing centres in Pune city.

Sanjeev Wavare, PMC’s assistant medical officer, said, “PMC increased its testing facility to 20 centres after an increase in the Covid-19 positive cases. Now, as the cases are coming down, two centres are going to close, temporarily. The other 18 centres will be functional.”

PMC will close the centres at the Mahatma Phule school on Dhole Patil road and at the Sundrabai Raut school at Kelewadi, in Kothrud.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Oct 31, 2020 16:44 IST
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Oct 31, 2020 16:53 IST
DC vs MI LIVE: Shimron Hetmyer departs, DC in tatters
Oct 31, 2020 16:52 IST
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD aims to win Alipur for third straight polls
Oct 31, 2020 16:53 IST
BJP to hold graduate voter registration drive on Nov 1
Oct 31, 2020 16:54 IST
Custom officers at Pune airport seize gold worth Rs 7.89 lakh
Oct 31, 2020 16:50 IST
Woman duped of Rs 3.2 lakh while trying to get refund for flight
Oct 31, 2020 16:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.