PMC to decide on reopening schools on Dec 11

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:48 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not yet taken a conclusive decision to reopen schools from December 13. A high-level meeting regarding the same will be conducted on December 11 to decide if schools will be reopened or not.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner said that the meeting will be conducted on December 11 and a concrete decision will be taken then. “We will be assessing the situation of Covid cases and other factors. Based on that, we will take the decision to reopen schools,” said Kumar.

Shivaji Daundkar, head of PMC’s secondary education department, said that there are as of now no orders to restart schools.“As soon as there is a decision to reopen schools, we will begin with the process. However, the order has to come first,” said Daundkar.

Meenakshi Raut, education officer with the PMC, said that once there is a nod to restart schools, the relevant actions will be taken. “We will follow all the standard operating procedures outlined by the state government and accordingly, the schools will reopen,” said Raut.

Sagar Kondhalkar, a parent, said, “The pandemic has not ended. The cases are rising and reopening schools does not seem like a good idea. I am very anxious sending my children to school. Though online teaching comes with its own challenges, I feel that at least, the kids are safe.”

