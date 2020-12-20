PMC to invite bids again for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project

PUNE: Following the Centre’s go-ahead to scrap the previous tendering for Mula-Mutha river pollution abatement project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated fresh tendering process.

The re-tendering may further delay the long-pending project executed with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Mula-Mutha river abatement project officer Jagdish Khanore said, “Both the central government and JICA gave its nod to scrap the previous tendering process which was inflated. The ministry of jalshakti has now agreed to execute the new tendering process and approve consultants. Jalshakti will also frame the terms and conditions. With the Centre’s approval, we have placed the proposal before the PMC standing committee for information.”

According to Khanore, as the earlier tendering was carried out in 2016-17, there will be only one fresh tender that will take into account the cost factor. The previous tender was divided into various parts.

PMC had requested the Centre to scarp the earlier tender citing inflated cost as the extra fund had to be borne by the civic body.

The project

Mula-Mutha river is one of the 302 polluted river stretches of the country identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The major reasons for pollution of Mula-Mutha are discharge of untreated domestic waste water into the river due to inadequate sewerage system (including pumping stations) and sewage treatment capacity in the town, as well as open defecation on riverbanks.

A loan agreement was signed on January 13, 2016 with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha by January 2022. Under the agreement, the government of Japan committed to provide a soft loan of 19.064 billion Yen (about Rs 1,000 crore) to India for the project at an interest rate of 0.30% per annum.

The major components proposed under the project include construction of 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs), which will result in a creation of an additional treatment capacity of 396 million litres per day (MLD) over the existing treatment capacity of 477 MLD, laying of 113.6 km of sewer lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations.

Once the project is completed by January 2022, the total STP capacity available in Pune will be 873 MLD, which will be sufficient to cater to sewage generation for 2027.

The project also includes installation of a system for centralised monitoring of functioning of STPs, construction of 24 units of community toilet facilities in slum and fringe areas, public participation and awareness programme, GIS mapping of sewerage facilities for better asset management.

The proposal

Augmentation of existing sewage treatment capacity by adding new 11 sewage treatment plants (STPs) to cover sewage generation up to 2027

New STPs to be designed for better effluent quality with 10 mg/L BOD (biological oxygen demand) and 10 mg/L TSS (total suspended solids) along with nitrogen and phosphorus removal

Augmentation of exiting four intermediate pumping stations

For collection of untapped sewage – laying of 113.6 km of sewers with house connection and laterals

Installation of centralised SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) for STPs and IPS (intermediate pumping station) to monitor flow and effluent water quality

Implementation of GIS/MIS system for management of assets created under the project

Construction of 24 community toilets in slum areas to check open defecation along the riverbanks

Institution development and capacity building

Facilitation of public awareness programmes

Main objectives

To improve water quality and river ecology as well as stoppage of pollution of river Mula-Mutha

To intercept, divert and treat domestic sewage generated discharging in the river

To tackle the non-point sources of pollution to improve the hygienic condition of city and surrounding areas and aesthetics of river front

Institutional strengthening, capacity building, public awareness for sustainability of projects