PMC to purchase 50 CNG buses at Rs13 crore

PUNE: Instead of hiring minibuses, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to purchase CNG buses for plying at crowded areas. PMC standing committee approved Rs13 crore to purchase 50 buses.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC had announced the scheme to travel by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses at Rs10 for the whole day. Due to Covid-19, the scheme could not be launched. As per the previous plan, it was decided to hire buses, but now we will purchase buses to run the scheme.”

Rasne said, “The Rs 10 fare for whole day was announced to bring down the use of private vehicles, mainly in crowded and market areas. The plan was to start from April 1, 2020, but Covid situation put the brakes on the scheme. Now a scheme is launched at nine routes where passengers can travel 5 km in Rs5 in city areas.”

The standing committee approved to transfer Rs25 crore for PMPML, of which Rs13 crore would be utilised for purchasing 50 buses. PMC would do the procurement and hand over the buses to the public transport utility for operations.