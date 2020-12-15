Sections
PMC to purchase two cardiac ambulances

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday agreed to purchase two cardiac ambulances.PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The standing committee had...

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday agreed to purchase two cardiac ambulances.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The standing committee had approved the tender to buy two cardiac ambulances at a lost cost of Rs 64.82 lakh.”

As few hospitals in Pune have cardiac ambulance, the authorities faced its shortage during the Covid-19 pandemic for transportation of critical patients.

The need for cardiac ambulance facility rose when journalist Pandurang Raikar, who was in critical condition, could not be shifted from jumbo hospital to another hospital in a cardiac ambulance. The journalist later passed away.



An officer from health department on condition of anonymity said, “Cardiac failure is one of the reasons for Covid deaths. For shifting of critical patients, cardiac ambulance is needed otherwise medical fraternity do not take a risk to shift patients in normal ambulance.”

Rasne said, “The purchase of ambulances would be a lifesaver for critical patients. The administration would make the necessary operation procedure for running these ambulances.”

After Raikar’s death, PMC had announced to purchase its own ambulances.

