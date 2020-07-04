PMC to rent out underutilised auditoriums to private firms

According to civic officials, the civic body owns 14 auditoriums in the city among which only Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Yashwantrao Chavan, Ganesh Kala Krida and Anna Bhau Sathe auditoriums are used to full capacity. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will rent out its underutilised auditoriums to private firms to get more revenue.

Shantanu Goyal, additional municipal commissioner, suggested the concept to the civic body officials.

Goyal said, “The auditoriums which are in demand should be run by the civic body and rest should be rented out to private parties.”

“The maintenance cost of these auditoriums is also high. If private professionals hire it they will increase the utilisation of these auditoriums,” said Goyal.

Srinivas Kandul, head, electric department, said that the estimate committee has discussed the issue. “The estimate committee has given instructions to the cultural department to prepare the proposal to rent out the auditoriums which also include art galleries,” he said.

A civic official said, “If an event management company hires the auditoriums they will approach corporates, schools and other institutes and use these auditoriums to its full capacity.”

“PMC will also get revenue and will not have to bear maintenance cost, electricity bills and other expenditure,” he said.