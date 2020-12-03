PMC to survey properties for encroachment

To increase the revenue for the municipal corporation, the municipal administration is planning to lease these properties and develop with the help of private partners. (HT FILE )

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to survey all its properties mainly the vacant ones for encroachment across the city.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “I have instructed the estate department to check the present status of all the properties owned by the municipal corporation. There are complaints that at many places the PMC properties which are vacant have been encroached.”

To increase the revenue for the municipal corporation, the municipal administration is planning to lease these properties and develop with the help of private partners.

According to Rasne, the civic body owned thousands of properties which fell under various reservations and amenity schemes.

“It is tough to maintain all these properties. With the influence of local leaders, some of the prime properties are getting misused. PMC is not getting any revenue from these properties,” he said.

“I am planning to bring a new proposal and very soon to rent out some of the properties. It would help to get good revenue for the municipal corporation. It would be a win-win situation for both the civic body and the citizens. PMC would get more revenue and properties would be saved from encroachments,” Rasne said.