PMPML files proposal to promote sustainable mobility

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has sent a proposal to the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta) promoting sustainable mobility in Pune.

Several topics were included in the proposal like extension of services and requirement of infrastructure in the metropolitan region, expansion of BRTS and completion of planned network.

“It is essential to focus on public transport now more than ever. The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to change the travel behaviour of commuters as the surge in private vehicle ownership is visible in the past few months. While PMPML strives to provide a quality, safe and affordable public transportation and for that we have sent a proposal to PUMTA requesting to help in resolving some of our issues,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap.

Jagtap said, “PMPML is keen to extend its services to larger PMRDA areas and request PMRDA to process the transfer of reserved land for bus depots and terminals as suggested in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan. Along with that, prioritising the BRTS and bus lanes are essential to promote use of public transport, as it enables buses to move. The incomplete network and permitting private vehicles on BRT lanes has affected PMPML’s performance.”

“PMPML runs an 150-electric bus fleet – the highest in the country - and the plan is to add another 500 electric buses in next few years.”

PMPML, in its proposal, demanded support required from Pune Metro for multi-modal integration and the restriction to entry of heavy goods’ vehicles inside the city from 7am and 10 pm.

