PMPML has crossed one-lakh daily commuter count: Rajendra Jagtap

Little speaks to unlocking life in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad quite like the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) buses running on the roads again. The lifeblood of the city’s public transport system resumed services on September 3. Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director (CMD), of PMPML speaks to HT about running PMPML under the Covid-19 cloud.

What has been the response to PMPML resuming services?

Each passing day the response is increasing. When we started on September 3, passenger count was 65,000 and now it is above one lakh. Revenue which was around Rs 12 lakh on September 3, has crossed Rs18 lakh now. The number of breakdowns which were 36 on the first day, has gone down; it was 14 on Friday. Things are moving into a positive direction. People have started accepting PMPML buses as modes of travel again and we could see that when we crossed the one-lakh daily commuter count. There is a considerable population now moving via public transport.

What safety measures is PMPML taking for commuters, as well as for driver and conductors?

Under lockdown, our service was only limited to emergency service staff and then also all these precautionary measures were taken. Each and every bus is sanitised before going on route, sanitiser bottles are kept inside the bus for passengers and passengers without face masks are not allowed inside the bus. The same continues as the safety of commuters is of utmost importance to us. The driver’s cabin has been separated from the passengers and transparent curtains have been installed. Each of our drivers and conductors have been provided with face masks or face shields and gloves. At several major bus stands, thermal checks are conducted on passengers before they enter the bus. And most importantly, we have made seating arrangement in each bus, so that only 22 passengers are allowed in.

What is your message to Punekars about using PMPML buses in this time of Covid?

With response to Covid in particular, we have to live it now and take necessary safety precautions. We have to accept public transportation as a way to commute and be mobile within the city. This will save ourselves from traffic problems, as well as environmental problems in the city. We, on our part, must try to improvise our services in a better way each passing day, where we give assurances about safety, security, reliability and a cheap mode of transport – all this is assured from us.