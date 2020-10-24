PMPML launches ‘Abhi’ to service airport and 5 major spots in city

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the city’s public bus service, on Friday, launched a new bus service, “Abhi” (airport bus for business home and hotel connectivity).

The service will run from the Lohegaon airport to five major locations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pune’s member of Parliament, the BJP’s Girish Bapat and mayor Murlidhar Mohol, along with several other city officials, launched the service at the airport.

“Abhi” will have 43 electric buses on the five major routes, linking travellers coming into the city with each access to prominent hotels, and business areas in the city.

“It is a smart bus facility using zero emission buses. It will allow safe and comfortable transport for passengers along five major routes which include Swargate, Hadapsar, Kothrud, Nigdi and Hinjewadi. Information, including maps and details, will be available at kiosk stands at the airport. Also a mobile application, “PMPML Care”, will display the real-time location of the buses in order to ease waiting periods for commuters,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML’s chairman and managing director.

“These electric buses are spacious with storage for luggage to make the journey comfortable. Other facilities include air conditioning, wi-fi, and information about flight schedules on LED TVs inside the bus. The bus fare starts from a minimum of Rs50 to maximum of Rs180. The service will also be open to all citizens for intermediate travel at the same special fares. We hope to get a good response to this bus service,” added Jagtap.

MP Girish Bapat said, “We are continuously following up about various issues related to the airport, and the start of the new bus service for the common public is very beneficial. Citizens travel from a long distance to Lohegaon for flights or need to go a long way after arriving at the airport. This bus service will certainly be useful for all the people travelling on flights and certainly, PMPML will gain some good revenue out of it.”