Sections
Home / Pune News / PMPML likely to resume operations by August 22

PMPML likely to resume operations by August 22

The public transport service is likely to resume its operations in the city as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has received a positive response to ply...

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The public transport service is likely to resume its operations in the city as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has received a positive response to ply buses during the Ganesh festival.

“PMPML is already going through losses due to the pandemic and now, it is important to start the public transport service as well. So, we had a discussion with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in this regard and he was positive about it,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director (CMD) PMPML.

“Now we will have subsequent meetings with both the civic body chiefs and accordingly, the bus service will resume in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We will be trying our best to restart the service with all safety precautions, rules and regulations from August 22, which marks Ganeshotsav,” said Jagtap.

The public transport service has been closed for common public since the past four months and only those in essential services were availing the PMPML service. On August 14, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) held a meeting with the state deputy chief minister seeking resumption of its service.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city
Aug 16, 2020 21:53 IST
PMPML likely to resume operations by August 22
Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST
Ninth organ donation in city amid Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST
Man murders pregnant live-in partner, surrenders before police in Pune
Aug 16, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.