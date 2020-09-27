Sections
PMPML shoots letters to PMC, PCMC to recover dues worth Rs 183 cr

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) has written letters to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to seek dues...

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:30 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) has written letters to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to seek dues from the civic bodies and recover financial losses that the transport utility faced over the past six months.

According to PMPML authorities, the total amount of dues pending with both the governing bodies is around Rs 183 crore for the period between March 23 and August 31. The PMC owes Rs 110 crore to PMPML while PCMC has dues amounting to Rs 73 crore.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for around five months PMPML bus service was operating only for emergency service people. Now since the bus service has started for common public, the daily income of the organisation has reduced to around Rs 15 lakh which was earlier Rs 1.5 crore daily on an average. If the dues are not paid immediately then there is a fear that PMPML bus service might come to stand still soon.

“As we all know that Covid-19 pandemic has affected all fields economically and it has affected our daily revenue as well over the last six months. As we come under financial deficit every year, which is paid by both the municipal corporations as per the state government order. During this Covid period, the PMPML daily revenue has drastically come down, we were shut down for almost 160 days and its total loss has gone up to Rs 183 crore. This period is from March 23 to August 31, this is all about immediate expenses which needs to be paid on immediate basis. It includes our diesel expenses, maintenance and repairing of buses which needs to be paid as early as possible,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap.

“We have written letters to both the municipal corporations demanding the pending dues, as it is a matter of survival for us now. They can pay the dues in phases, but they should at least start giving us financial help as early as possible. If the payments are not given on time then slowly the services will come down and we might have to stop it completely soon,” he added.

