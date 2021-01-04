Sections
PMPML to develop state-of-the-art bus station at Hinjewadi

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:03 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

In a bid to offer better service to passengers, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had begun an independent ‘Design Studio’ to upgrade and beautify their bus stands.

Initially, the Deccan Gymkhana bus stand was modified and upgraded, while now the Hinjewadi bus stand will be developed by the organization.

From e-charging point to CNG filling station, modern signage boards and several other passenger facilities will be added to the stand.

“As the unlock process began and we resumed our services for the common public, we’re finding new ways to increase our revenue. As a part of it, we are going to now develop the 1.5 acre plot inside Hinjewadi Phase 2 I-T park. There are many IT and industrial companies in Hinjewadi and daily thousands of people come here for work. So for their benefit, as an easy mode of transport and also to increase our revenue, the current temporary bus stand at the spot will be developed,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD).



Two years back, the PMPML got this land of 1.5 acres from MIDC inside Hinjewadi phase 2. A small bus shed has been built at the spot for bus operations and the land was used for parking of buses.

As it was not developed, the number of bus routes and schedules were limited, and now when it will be modified with modern facilities it will benefit the passengers.

“Currently most of the IT and industrial companies in Hinjewadi have given their employees work from home option, so there are fewer passengers. But we hope that soon the picture will change and the employees will return to routine. Looking at the increasing number of passengers, we will be developing this 1.5 acre land into a modern bus stand,” added Jagtap.

