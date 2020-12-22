Sections
Home / Pune News / PMPML to reduce stops to improve bus punctuality

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 20:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: In a bid to improve its service, in terms of punctuality and regularity, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is starting a new system on 11 existing routes called, “LTD”.

Under the LTD system, buses will stop at only specific stops on its routes, thus enabling it to reach its eventual destination faster. The system will be launched on a trial basis from December 25.

“We are introducing this specialised new modification on existing long-distance bus routes. It is called the ‘LTD’ service, which will have only important selected stops along the routes. The intention is to minimise journey time and improve speed to reach the destination faster,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD).

“As of now we are starting this service on a trial basis with only 11 routes. The actual bus service will be implemented from December 25. We will be using the smart e-buses for this service. Frequency of one LTD bus will be every 30 minutes or 60 minutes on that particular route. The fares will remain the same. Also, this is an attempt to create and improve upon specialised services to bring in more ridership,” added Jagtap.



While commuters have welcomed this new bus service with limited stops, Manohar Khandade a regular commuter said, “I regularly travel by PMPML and there are some routes where travel time is long due to the number of stops. This new bus service with limited stops will certainly benefit commuters.”

Routes where LTD system will be in operation

Katraj to Nigdi

Bhekrainagar to NDA gate

Bhekrainagar to Nigdi

Bhekrainagar to Nigdi (from different route)

Bhekrainagar to Alandi

Bhekrainagar to Chinchwad

Bhekrainagar to Hinjewadi Phase 3

Bhekrainagar to Katraj

Nigdi to Wagholi

