PMPML to start local cargo service to boost revenue

Four PMPML buses are converted into goods carrier buses on a trial basis and also the legal technicalities of starting this service is in process, said, officials

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:15 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

Before the lockdown, the daily average income of PMPML was at least Rs 1.5 crore which has come down to Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh per day. (Ravindra Joshi/HT Representative PHOTO)

Aimed at making up for the lost revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to start goods carrier cargo or courier service within Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities.

Four PMPML buses are converted into goods carrier buses on a trial basis and also the legal technicalities of starting this service is in process, said, officials.

“We are working on various options to overcome the losses we have faced in last four to five months, one of which is cargo service,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

“The service will be provided only in the jurisdiction where we are currently providing the bus service within the Pune district. A person who wants a parcel to be delivered can drop it at our depots with proper safety precautions and it will reach its destination via our buses,” said Jagtap.



“People need such services to send their couriers and parcels within the city, and as we have a vast network across both the cities it will be beneficial for residents,” he said.

“We have already converted some of our buses into this courier service bus for trials, in which the seats are removed and at the backside, the shutter is installed. And we are also looking at the legal technicalities before starting this cargo service. These buses have got a nod from regional transport office (RTO) as passenger service buses,” he said.

Before the lockdown, the daily average income of PMPML was at least Rs 1.5 crore which has come down to Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh per day. The earlier ridership was around 11 lakh passengers daily with a fleet of more than 2,000 buses on road. Currently, only 225 buses are plying for people in essential services in both the cities.

