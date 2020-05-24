Police ensure Satara road’s buzzing morning market is ground to a halt

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has ordered local police to patrol and take strict action against people who do not follow social distancing norms. This comes after HT, on May 23, reported how social distancing norms were flouted on a portion of Satara road which has turned into a full-fledged wholesale market during the wee hours.

After Market Yard shut its operations hundreds of traders and retailers dealing in the sale of vegetables, fruits, food grains and other commodities come to the Satara road market that begins at 3 am and closes by dawn.

Accordingly on Sunday when HT visited Satara road at 5am, a change of picture was noticed. While earlier the traders parked their vehicles on both sides of the road from Laxminarayan chowk to Padamavati chowk, on Sunday, no trucks were seen. Though 10-15 vehicles came to unload their materials, the police officials present on the spot, did not allow them to do so.

Though the traders moved from Satara road, they shifted their business to other connecting roads like Bibvewadi road. It was only after the police intervened, that the traders moved out.

“It is unfortunate that people are coming out in large numbers and no maintaining distance. Despite efforts of the frontline workers, the virus will be hard to defeat, if such activities continue to take place. Overcrowding is a risk to everyone’s life. The civic body must give the traders an alternate arrangement to carry out their business. It’s good that police department has now started taking action on them.” said Preetam Gandhi, chairman of Vishwagandha housing society, Satara road.

Jivan Mahadik, a wholesale trader said, “We are also helpless and do not want to risk our lives, but we do not have any other option, than to stand on the road and sell goods. If government gives us alternate option to park the vehicles and do our trading business then it will be a great help to us.”