Police invokes night curfew in Pune

Pune: A day after the state government imposed a night curfew in Maharashtra, Pune police issued its curfew orders for 15 days starting Tuesday night.

Curfew will be in force from December 22, 2020 to January 5, 2021.

Officials from the district administration said they are working on a plan to adhere to the government guidelines in areas adjoining the city limits given that latest order applies to municipal limits.

According to the order signed by Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner of Pune police, the movement of people on the city streets, under curfew orders, will be restricted between 11pm and 6am.

The order was originally issued on Tuesday, two days before Christmas eve and over a week before New Year’s Eve, in order to prevent crowding during the season in view of possible spread of the Covid infection.

“As part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid, state government has extended the lockdown until December 31 based on the amended notification issued on November 27… With reference to Monday’s order, additional restrictions have been imposed in the municipal Limits across the state,” Shisve stated in his order.

Essential services which were exempt during the earlier lockdown days, will continue to be exempted from the curfew during the next two weeks as well, as per the order.

For everyone else, action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code will be initiated if found violating the curfew.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said the administration will ensure that there is no crowding even in areas outside the municipal Limits. The original order by the state government is applicable to municipal corporations.

However, considering the possibility that revellers may attend parties outside municipal limits, administration is taking appropriate steps, said Deshmukh.

“We have considered all these aspects and necessary steps will be taken. We also discussed this issue today with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” said Deshmukh.