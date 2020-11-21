Good works of police during Maha lockdown in memoir to be published on 26/11

A police museum was inaugurated at Centre for Police Research (CPR), Pashan, on Friday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

A memoir of the good work done by the state police will be published on 26/11 by the office of the director general of police (DGP), said DGP Subhodh Jaiswal in Pune on Friday.

The police work during the lockdown announced in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic has garnered good public opinion among the citizens of Maharashtra, he said, while mentioning that the memoir will be in the form of a coffee-table book.

“We have to build on the good public opinion formed during the lockdown. There was some unbelievable work done by the police in the state,” said DGP Jaiswal.

“The trust deficit that we are suffering from has improved during the lockdown,” said Sanjay Kumar, ADG, training and special squads, Maharashtra police.

Stories of the Pune police work during the lockdown were earlier published in a compilation called “Feel the Beat”, by the city police.

During the lockdown, the state police have lost 295 officers to Covid-19, according to the DGP.

DGP Jaiswal and ADG Kumar were among multiple speakers at the inauguration of the Common man - Police unit, at the Centre for Police Research (CPR), Pashan, on Friday.

The two were also among the many senior officers, including Pune city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash, and Pune rural police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh, who inaugurated the police museum at CPR.

Also among the people present was retired DGP of Maharashtra police Vasant Saraf, along with Special IG Prakash Muttyal (retired) who last served with Pimpri Chinchwad police; and advocate Shihir Hire who serves as public prosecutor on multiple state cases.

Books of Saraf, Muttyal, and Hire were also released by the DGP during the event.