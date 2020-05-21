Police naik walks out of hospital Covid-free

A 37-year-old police naik was declared Covid-19-free on Wednesday, after a struggle with the infection, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, for 25 days.

The policeman walked out to a shower of flower petals made by his colleagues and superiors, outside the Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale, Pune.

“I have been advised rest for 20 days. I’m home after long and will see how these 20 days go,” he said.

The police naik was posted in the police station that reported the first Covid-19 case among the Pune police personnel.

The particular police station recorded eight positive cases and the 37-year-old was the eighth.

He spent the first day at Sassoon General Hospital followed by five days at the Bharati Vidyapeth Hopsital, and then 10 days at the King Edward’s Memorial (KEM) hospital, before moving to Symbiosis.

“I moved from Bharati Vidyapeth to KEM because they could offer me a private room, while Bharati had an open ward system,” recalls the policeman, adding that treatment received was not always the best.

“It maybe that during that period of the infection people have psychological disturbances and pressure. When he was there, he did not complain. His friends used to come regularly and visit and they had positive feedback. There is some misunderstanding for sure,” said Dr YL Yemul, medical administrator, KEM hospital.

43-year-old constable dies

A 43-year-old police constable of the Pune police died on Thursday, Covid-19 positive. With over 25 positive cases among the Pune police personnel, the constable is the second police casualty in the city.

The first casualty was a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector who died on May 4.

The policeman, who was deployed at the traffic branch of the Pune city police, died on Thursday. He was under treatment for the past 10 days at the Bharati Vidyapeth hospital in Katraj, where he breathed his last. He was on the ventilator.

Of the 25 police officials infected with the virus, 14 have recovered and two have died. The rest are still under medical treatment.