Police officials, unhappy with transfers, line up at commissioner office

At least 70-80 police officials had gathered at the Pune police commissioner’s office at Sadhu Vaswani chowk in hopes of gaining reconsideration of the recent internal transfers.

The transfers were a part of the scheduled process that took place under the regime of former commissioner of police K Venkatesham. These officials include staff members of the constabulary from headquarters, police station, and traffic police departments.

Some of them were all granted a private audience with Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune, while some others were asked to reschedule their plea for tomorrow (Tuesday).

“I live in an area that is almost 30km away from my house. My wife is also a police staff member and she has to travel equal distance. My term at the previous police station was up and I had filled in three choices that were closer to my house. But I was given none of them,” said an official in his 40s who requested anonymity.

In response to the question, newly-appointed commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta, said, “If you take a survey, 90% of the staff is happy with the new postings. However, among the ones who have gathered here, most are defaulters. These transfers are a committee decision after all and I agree with the thought process. However, if there is a genuine reason for mid-term transfer where the reason for default is not strong enough, the application will definitely be considered.”

The commissioner’s office was teeming with officials trying to get an audience with the joint commissioner. The officials were seen lining up on the steps of the officers’ entrance on the first floor up til the second floor with others waiting outside the building.