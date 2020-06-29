Policeman sustains minor injuries after vehicle in Sharad Pawar’s convoy overturns

Sections
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A police inspector in the pilot vehicle of the convoy of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar suffered minor injuries after the vehicle turned turtle on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway while on its way to Mumbai on Monday.

The incident happened at 10:30am when a police-issued Toyota vehicle was approaching the area near Amrutanjan bridge, according to the police. It was the first vehicle of the convoy and had two occupants. The 190-year-old bridge near Lonavla was demolished in April through multiple controlled blasts.

Police inspector Babar of the special protection unit of the Pune police was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries on both his wrists. However, he was put in another vehicle after medical aid.

“There is a turn and a slight slope around 100 feet before the Amrutanjan bridge begins. A vehicle was trying to enter the alignment of the police convoy along the turn. There are rumblers installed on the turn and as the private vehicle tried to enter the convoy alignment, the police vehicle tried to avoid it and ended up overturning,” said Police sub inspector Kailas Kamble of Highway traffic police.



The tyres on the left side of the vehicle and the windshield of the vehicle were damaged in the incident. The car was removed from the expressway and taken to a group near Borghat. The convoy left for Mumbai immediately after the incident.

The incident is being recorded at the Lonavla city police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction.

