Positivity rate in rural Pune down by 5.20 per cent in September

Positivity rate in rural Pune down by 5.20 per cent in September

On September 1 the positivity rate in Pune rural was 31.60 per cent, which declined to 26.40 per cent on September 30

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:07 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in rural areas in Pune, the district administration has started aggressive testing under ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative in the first week of September. As many as 164 hotspots were identified which included gram panchayats and nagar parishads where positive cases were on the rise. (Ravindra Joshi/HT FILE PHOTO)

Pune rural areas which were reporting maximum cases in the district during August and early September have now witnessed a drop in positivity rate. According to civic officials, the positivity rate in the rural areas has dipped by 5.20 per cent in the month of September.

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in rural areas in Pune, the district administration has started aggressive testing under ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative in the first week of September. As many as 164 hotspots were identified which included gram panchayats and nagar parishads where positive cases were on the rise.

“In September we conducted a survey in rural Pune and identified 164 hot spots and 100 per cent testing and surveillance was done in the area,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector. We are conducting drives and taking action against those violating Covid-19 norms and regularly sanitising public places, he said.



“The way ahead for us is to focus on effective contract tracing, tracking the co-morbid senior citizens and isolating the positive patients from others,” he said.

“We appeal to the public to follow all safety precautions like maintaining social distance, wearing a mask, using sanitiser whenever necessary among others. Together we have to break the chain of positive cases,” he said.

Several small towns in Pune district like Saswad and Baramati had called for ‘Janata Curfew’ for several days in the month of September which also contributed to stopping the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.

“There was 100 per cent closure in Saswad city during the 15 days Janata Curfew in September. All the shop owners, hoteliers, businessman and public supported the curfew,” said Santosh Khaladakar, one of the shop owners in Saswad.

