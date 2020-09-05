Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Prakash Javedkar participates in review meet over Covid situation in Pune

Prakash Javedkar participates in review meet over Covid situation in Pune

The Union minister, who hails from Pune, reviewed the measures taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:27 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

Javedkar had earlier held a video conference on March 21 with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and other officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation of this city. (PTI file photo)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday participated in a review meeting over coronavirus situation in Pune today.

The Union minister, who hails from Pune, reviewed the measures taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Notably, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope also attended this meeting.

Javedkar had earlier held a video conference on March 21 with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and other officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation of this city.



According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, Maharashtra has 2,11,325 active cases of coronavirus. So far, 6,25,773 have been cured and 25,964 have died after contracting the infection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
Sep 05, 2020 18:35 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:09 IST
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Sep 05, 2020 19:26 IST

latest news

Full list of cricketers who have pulled out of IPL 2020 and their replacements
Sep 05, 2020 19:47 IST
Noida: 213 new COVID-19 cases today, biggest single-day spike
Sep 05, 2020 19:41 IST
President confers National Award to Faridkot teacher through virtual ceremony
Sep 05, 2020 19:30 IST
Himansh on stigmas around Covid: Don’t nurture misconceptions
Sep 05, 2020 19:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.