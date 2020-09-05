Prakash Javedkar participates in review meet over Covid situation in Pune

Javedkar had earlier held a video conference on March 21 with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and other officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation of this city. (PTI file photo)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday participated in a review meeting over coronavirus situation in Pune today.

The Union minister, who hails from Pune, reviewed the measures taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Notably, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope also attended this meeting.

According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, Maharashtra has 2,11,325 active cases of coronavirus. So far, 6,25,773 have been cured and 25,964 have died after contracting the infection.