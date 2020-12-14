Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after accident in Pimpri

The tempo driver was identified as Santosh Vasant Pawar (28), a resident of Shanti nagar in Bhosari, according to the police (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

A pregnant woman miscarried her fetus in an accident in Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri, on Friday evening.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman’s husband Pravin Gajanan Adlekar (26), while the woman was identified as Ashwini Pravin Adlekar (30), both residents of Mahatma Phule nagar in Bhosari.

The woman, who was six-months pregnant, is now undergoing treatment, post miscarriage, at a nearby hospital.

“He works in plastic moulding company and the woman is a housewife. She was walking to an eatery to get food. When she was crossing the road, the tempo driver rammed into her. We will be producing him in court tomorrow,” said assistant police inspector SA Chavan of Pimpri police station.

A case under Sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Indian Penal Code along with sections 184 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Pimpri police station.