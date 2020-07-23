Prices of veggies, fruits stable; sufficient stock to meet demand: Pune APMC official

Sections
Wholesale markets have resumed business, said BJ Deshmukh, administrator, Agriculture Produce Market Committee.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:07 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

APMC shops at Market Yard in Pune. Wholesale vegetable and fruit market resumed business at Market Yard on July 21. The operations improved on Wednesday leading to sufficient arrival of stocks of onions, potatoes, leafy vegetables among others. (FILE PHOTO)

PUNE The prices of vegetables and fruits are now stable as wholesale vegetable and fruit markets have resumed business and there is enough stock to meet the local demand, said BJ Deshmukh, administrator, Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Wholesale vegetable and fruit market resumed business at Market Yard on Tuesday. The operations smoothened further on Wednesday leading to sufficient arrival of stocks of onions, potatoes, leafy vegetables among others.

Besides, Market Yard, supplies reached the suburban market yards at Moshi, Khadki, Uttamnagar and Manjri.

Deshmukh said, “The main market received 18,000 quintals of vegetable supplies in 700 vehicles which boosted the availability of vegetables leading to a downfall in the prices of essentials which had shot up during the lockdown period.”



“In the suburban Market Yards, vegetable supplies worth 3,000 quintals arrived in 300 vehicles,” he said.

“Due to the shortage of vegetables in the market, prices surged across the city and the suburban areas. With ample stocks arriving at the market yard and its branches, the prices will now be under control and residents won’t have to pay extra for the vegetables,” he said.

Rutuja Pawar, a resident of Undri said that she had to buy coriander for Rs 40 instead of Rs 20 and all other leafy vegetables were selling double the price in the market during the first few days of lockdown.

“We had no option but to buy the vegetables at high prices but what about the common people who earn pittance every day. The vegetables were costly and even tomatoes were selling above Rs 100 in the market. As of today, the prices are back to normal and we hope that they remain stable for a long time,” she said.

Currently, the vegetable market is open between 8 am to 12 pm and the traders association had demanded an increase in timings to cater to the rising demand of the customers. The administration has, however, said that a final decision of the timings will be taken only after the lockdown is lifted.

Prices of greens

Leafy vegetables like coriander, methi, spring onion cost Rs 40 during lockdown and now cost Rs 20

Onion Rs 50, now Rs 30

Ladies finger Rs 100, now Rs 70-80

Pumpkin Rs 50, now Rs 30

Tomato Rs 100, now Rs 60

Potato Rs 60, now Rs 40

